Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Saturday Night Live trolled Kyrie Irving in a hilarious sketch.

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

A week after his unfortunate actions on social media, Kyrie Irving remains a hot topic around the NBA. It didn't take long for the Brooklyn Nets superstar to stir the pot and create controversy, this time by sharing a link to a movie full of antisemitism on social media. This decision was met with a lot of criticism , but Kyrie didn't pay much attention to that.

After he was suspended for at least five games, the player issued an apology on Instagram, saying he was 'deeply sorry' for the harm he caused. However, it seems like it was too late to apologize and the statement felt forced, given all the events that happened before Kyrie shared it.

Even now that he's suspended and has to complete a list of conditions before the Nets allow his return to the team, Kyrie remains a big topic of discussion around the association, and now he's getting trolled on TV for his antics.

Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy

Legendary show Saturday Night Live is always keeping tabs on the most important things happening in politics, pop culture, and sports. Of course, they know that Kyrie Irving really messed up with his tweet and had to make something about it. Using Michael Che as a news reporter, they mocked Kyrie's decision to donate $500K to the Anti-Defamation League, claiming that he would pretend not to be anti-Semitic now.

"After meeting with the Anti-Defamation League, Kyrie Irving announced that from now on, he will pretend to not be anti-Semitic. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was suspended after he tweeted a link to the anti-semitic film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!". You know, Hebrews to Negroes was also the name of my favorite R&B group in the 90s," Che said while the crowd laughed.

SNL did a good job here, as that's the first part is what everybody thinks will happen with Kyrie. The player's actions are serious, as opposed to this sketch. He has been involved in so many controversies that some say Joe Tsai only deals with Kyrie because he's under contract.

Back in the day, people like Michael Jordan hosted the show , but now players are the ones getting trolled by the same. Time will tell how this situation plays out, but it seems like Irving is living his last days with the Nets.

Steve Washington
2d ago

there's nothing in the movie that's anti Semitic if you seen it you'll know there are just creating a narrative that people follow like puppets

Reply
5
karl@childers
3d ago

Kyrie did not follow the woke crowd so now you see what happens when these cry babies don’t get their way

Reply
6
Deez
2d ago

Help me understand isn’t Amazon still selling the book and promoting the movie. Help me please.

Reply(2)
7
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
