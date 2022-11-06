ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
fox34.com

#25 Red Raiders get season opening win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th-ranked Red Raiders opened up a season with humongous hoop hopes topping Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech opened up a 42-23 halftime lead. Daniel Batcho had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Obanor & Kerwin...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

McGuire talks QB rotation, approach to analytics and going for it on fourth down

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire met with the media Monday for his regularly scheduled game-week press conference on campus at the Football Training Facility. Inside the Red Raiders was on-hand and asked coach a couple questions surrounding the Red Raiders' 34-24 loss at TCU last weekend and the upcoming home matchup against Kansas. The following is a transcript of what ITRR asked and McGuire's answers:
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
LUBBOCK, TX
momcollective.com

Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN

This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date

Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Shallowater FFA horse judging team brings home first national title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater FFA horse judging team has brought the first national title to its hometown, winning the National Championship in Indianapolis in October. Senior Gracie Potter placed 2nd, senior David Kendrick placed 4th, college freshman AJ Kendrick (who was a senior when the team qualified), placed 6th, and sophomore Lana Brickey was a silver-rated individual.
SHALLOWATER, TX
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock is a mid-sized town in northwest Texas, about an hour and a half from the New Mexico border. While most people know Lubbock as the home of the Texas Tech University Red Raiders and the birthplace of Buddy Holly, the town offers so much more. Visitors to Lubbock will...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country

Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Post to stay dry

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
POST, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s first freeze, widespread killing freeze expected late week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region. The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze. A strong cold front will move...
LUBBOCK, TX

