Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game. Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m. Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus...
#25 Red Raiders get season opening win
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th-ranked Red Raiders opened up a season with humongous hoop hopes topping Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech opened up a 42-23 halftime lead. Daniel Batcho had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Obanor & Kerwin...
Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
McGuire talks QB rotation, approach to analytics and going for it on fourth down
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire met with the media Monday for his regularly scheduled game-week press conference on campus at the Football Training Facility. Inside the Red Raiders was on-hand and asked coach a couple questions surrounding the Red Raiders' 34-24 loss at TCU last weekend and the upcoming home matchup against Kansas. The following is a transcript of what ITRR asked and McGuire's answers:
Texas Tech vs. NW State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the NW State Demons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders went 27-10 last season and got to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-73. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NW State (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN
This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Sudan football player recovering after injury left him unconscious
A Sudan High School football player is now at home recovering after a scary injury that left him unconscious during last Friday night’s game against Ralls.
Shallowater FFA horse judging team brings home first national title
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater FFA horse judging team has brought the first national title to its hometown, winning the National Championship in Indianapolis in October. Senior Gracie Potter placed 2nd, senior David Kendrick placed 4th, college freshman AJ Kendrick (who was a senior when the team qualified), placed 6th, and sophomore Lana Brickey was a silver-rated individual.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock is a mid-sized town in northwest Texas, about an hour and a half from the New Mexico border. While most people know Lubbock as the home of the Texas Tech University Red Raiders and the birthplace of Buddy Holly, the town offers so much more. Visitors to Lubbock will...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Lubbock Is Still Tornado Country
Believe it or not, tornados are a threat in the Hub City. The question, "Does Lubbock get tornadoes?" is frequently asked online. It's my guess the question is asked by people considering moving here for employment or school. Of course, the town was ripped apart on May 11th, 1970, and I don't know how people can imagine something like that is a "one and done".
City of Post to stay dry
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
Lubbock’s first freeze, widespread killing freeze expected late week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region. The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze. A strong cold front will move...
