myleaderpaper.com
Window broken on car at Eureka auto dealership
A window was shattered on a car that was for sale at Scoreboard Automotive, 1375 W. Fifth St., in Eureka. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300, Eureka Police reported. The front driver-side window on the 2015 Dodge Challenger was shattered between 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup with gun inside it stolen from Fenton-area home
A pickup with a handgun inside was stolen from outside a home in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was worth about $5,000, and the 9mm Ruger pistol was valued at about $500, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Wildwood man’s credit, debit cards stolen at Eureka park
Eureka Police are trying to identify a man reportedly seen in surveillance video using credit and debit cards that had been reported stolen. He allegedly used the cards at Walmart, 131 Eureka Towne Center Drive, to purchase $1,538.65 worth of items, police reported. A 58-year-old Wildwood man told police he...
myleaderpaper.com
Gas stolen from two Eureka company’s pickups
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of gas from two pickups that belong to Fastenal Fulfillment Center. It looked like someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of the 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 to steal the gas, which was valued at about $100 worth, police reported.
Sullivan Independent News
Man Arrested And Released For Medical Care Following Bizarre Accident
In a bizarre accident, a Sullivan man was arrested Monday, Oct. 31 by officers and released to medical care of Missouri Baptist Ambulance personnel after the vehicle he was operating is alleged to have entered the Wal-Mart parking lot at 350 Park Ridge Drive at a high rate of speed, striking one vehicle and continuing across the parking lot where it struck head-on with a second vehicle.
Sullivan Independent News
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
KMOV
2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
myleaderpaper.com
Bonne Terre man injured in five-vehicle accident in Festus
A Bonne Terre man was injured Sunday, Nov. 6, in a five-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. A in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:30 a.m., four drivers started to brake due to traffic congestion on the interstate – Jason W. Meyer, 39, of Centralia, Ill., in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder; Michael M. Berkley, 41, of Alton, Ill., in a 2013 Ram 1500; Nicholas W. King, 39, of Festus in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado; and Savannah L. Hasemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Another northbound vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the rear of the Cherokee, which then struck the rear of the Silverado, and then the Silverado struck the rear of the Ram, and the Ram struck the rear of the Pathfinder. After those collisions, the Cherokee continued forward and struck the rear of the Ram, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash near Ware
A Hillsboro woman was injured Sunday morning, Nov. 6, in a one-car accident on Hwy. Y west of Russell Road just southeast of Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:50 a.m., Linda K. Davis, 69, was driving east in a 2012 Ford Fusion when she traveled off the south side of the road, striking a tree, the report said.
Man run over, killed after being mistaken for road debris Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday night which resulted in the death of a man. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Hamilton and Natural Bridge Avenue when a driver ran over what he thought was debris in the road, but actually ran over a man.
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges
Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KMOV
Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
myleaderpaper.com
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Wolf Street. Amanda Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton, was crossing Highway 30 when she was hit by a 1998 Honda Accord.
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
St. Louis police say driver left scene of deadly crash Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in the death of two people driving on North Kingshighway Boulevard Saturday night. It happened at about 9:45 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on North Kingshighway at high speed when it “T-Boned” a 2000 Honda Accord with two people inside.
