Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game
Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
NOLA.com
LSU gave players broth, hot chocolate at Arkansas. The Tigers were mocked mercilessly for it.
While Brian Kelly is no stranger to cold weather football from his time spent in the midwest, members of the LSU football team overwhelmingly hail from parts of the country where snow is scarce. On Saturday in Arkansas, the LSU football team woke up to cold weather for an 11...
NOLA.com
LSU football will be without one of its top receivers for the Arkansas game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas is out for LSU's game Saturday against Arkansas. Thomas, the team’s fifth-leading receiver, was not seen during warmups. A big target on the outside, he has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. LSU could only...
NOLA.com
SEC Network tried to put a Cajun spin on LSU QB Jayden Daniels' name. It didn't geaux well.
The SEC Network this week tried to throw in a little Cajun spice when it was talking about the LSU football team's huge win over Alabama, but whoever handles the chyron at the bottom of the screen struggled with the landing. When conversation turned to the standout performance by LSU...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed
Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
NOLA.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
NOLA.com
Slidell earns dominating 55-22 first-round playoff win over Hammond
After its eight-game win streak was snapped in the regular season finale, seventh-seeded Slidell was looking to start a new streak on Nov. 11. District 6-5A foe Hammond stood in the way as the Tigers opened the Division I nonselect playoffs at home. Slidell made it look easy as the...
NOLA.com
Williamsburg's senior citizens couldn't go tailgating. So the tailgate came to them.
Every year, as football season gets underway, a growing sense of excitement pervades Baton Rouge's Williamsburg Senior Living Community. Everyone knows the biggest party in town is just around the corner. Williamsburg's tailgate comes complete with all the usual trappings you'd find on a bustling Saturday on LSU's campus: hot...
NOLA.com
Drain the swamp: Atchafalaya Basin water level reached historic lows last month. Here's why
It was February 2019 when Ben Pierce had his drone out in Henderson Lake in the Atchafalaya Basin when the thing starting blinking red to indicate that something was wrong. The drone, an older DJI Phantom that he estimated was valued at $1,500-$2,000, hit a cypress tree and went into the water. Water level that day was as high as 10 feet in some areas, but it was still too cold to go in after it.
NOLA.com
I-10 in Baton Rouge won't go down to one lane each way during construction, DOTD chief says
Attorney General Jeff Landry claims the state intends to trim a stretch of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge to one lane in each direction, but transportation chief Shawn Wilson said Friday there is no such plan. "That is absolutely not true," said Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation...
NOLA.com
Pope John Paul II plays through grief after coach’s son dies in car crash
The Pope John Paul II volleyball team played through grief Saturday as it mourned the death of Christian Tullis, a 16-year-old son to coach Danny Tullis and the younger brother of senior volleyball player Ali Tullis. Christian Tullis died in a car crash in St. Tammany Parish on Interstate 12...
NOLA.com
University Medical Center plans to end dialysis program for undocumented patients
Three times per week, Jaime Deras wakes up around 2:30 a.m. to make the drive from Baton Rouge to University Medical Center in New Orleans for his early-morning appointment. By 5:15 a.m., he’s settled into a padded chair as his blood circulates out and back into a dialysis machine, allowing him to shed extra fluid and waste that's built up.
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
NOLA.com
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
NOLA.com
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
