Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school football in the regional quarterfinals
From Jackson Courville of Centerville to Lukas Stiles of Medina Highland, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Ohio
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
Are you looking for a great cheesesteak? Are you in Ohio?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should visit these local businesses. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should visit this local joint. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.
Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
Missing kayaker presumed dead, Ohio races to watch, gas prices rise, LeBron James praises Cavaliers, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, November 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the latest update on a man who went missing while kayaking on Saturday, what you need to know about...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2022 Ohio governor race: Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley — election results, live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: CBS News has projected Mike DeWine to win a second term as Ohio governor. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking a second term as the state’s chief executive while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat and former Dayton mayor, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
Greg Landsman declares victory over incumbent Steve Chabot
Democrat Greg Landsman declared victory over Republican incumbent Steve Chabot in Ohio's 1st congressional district race.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio becomes latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio voters have approved an amendment to the state Constitution that will prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections. State Issue 2 makes a wording change to the Ohio Constitution from guaranteeing voting rights for “every citizen” of the U.S. who meets certain criteria to “only citizens” of the U.S. who do.
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
JD Vance beats Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate race
CINCINNATI — Republican J.D. Vance has been elected as Ohio’s new senator in the 2022 midterm elections, ABC News projects. Vance was running against Democrat Tim Ryan. He is filling outgoing Sen. Rob Portman's seat. Vance won with 53% of the vote, while Ryan had 47%. The Marine...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's when polls close in Ohio on Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election Day 2022 is here. While Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their midterm voters on Nov. 8. Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m....
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio midterm election results: DeWine wins 2nd term, Issues 1 & 2 pass
The Associated Press and CBS News have projected Gov. Mike DeWine to win his bid for reelection over Nan Whaley. State Issues 1 and 2 are both expected to pass.
