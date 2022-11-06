The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.

