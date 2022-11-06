ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

High School Football PRO

Phoenix, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PHOENIX, AZ
Athlon Sports

Look: Video Of Student Studying During Pac-12 Game Goes Viral

College football games are usually meant to provide fans with an escape from the outside world.  That is, unless you're a fan of the Arizona State Sun Devils. According to a video posted to twitter this morning, one Arizona State student was caught catching up on bookwork during Saturday's ...
WLBT

‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
JACKSON, MS
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert veteran has a storied legacy of service

Richard Neely Morrison remembered receiving his conscription letter in 1968, during the height of the Vietnam War. As he prepares to mark Veterans Day on Friday, the Gilbert man has a special reason to celebrate: He was inducted last month into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. From August 1964...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde

A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

MPS Governing Board board gives Fourlis 2 more years

The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels. Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developers still oppose Mesa drive-thru regs

Mesa has rolled back some of its proposed restrictions on new drive-thrus, but commercial developers at a Nov. 1 public meeting still found much to criticize in the package of zoning changes. Mesa Planning Director Nana Appiah asked attendees to engage in constructive discussion and share only accurate information about...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

WWII soldier recalls horrors of the European Theater

When the Phoenix Veterans’ Day Parade rolls out this Friday, Scottsdale resident Sam Weinstein, 98, will be riding out front as one of three grand marshals for his service in World War II. He’ll be rolling with fellow grand marshals with Lew Bradley of Chandler, who was named for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chompie's Bakery and Deli in Tempe Has Closed After 25 Years

The Tempe location of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery, located on University Drive east of Rural Road, closed after service on Monday, November 7. The restaurant was part of the chain that operates "Arizona's New York Deli" in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Glendale. Chompie's was opened by the Borenstein family,...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect of several gym locker burglaries in Mesa arrested

PHOENIX — A man suspected of a series of gym locker burglaries across two Mesa locations and using stolen credit cards was arrested on Oct. 28, the Mesa Police Department announced. Gregory Freeman, 39, was arrested by officers in Tempe and booked on six counts of third-degree burglary, 11...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Distemper outbreak closes Mesa dog pound

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s shelter in Mesa remains closed to the public for the unforeseeable future as testing for distemper kicked off for over 200 dogs. County pound officials reported that they feared they “are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak” after multiple dogs tested positive for distemper and several others started showing symptoms of the illness.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC schools to hire safety coordinator

Prompted by safety and security concerns raised by parents, the Queen Creek Unified School District has approved hiring a safety coordinator. The safety coordinator would work in schools and cooperate with local law enforcement and emergency responders to craft comprehensive school safety programs for all elementary and secondary campuses. “Safety...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Duff, Hutchinson grab early vote leads for council, school board

Vice Mayor Jenn Duff jumped to an early lead over challenger Trista Guzman Glover in the runoff Mesa City Council race Tuesday night, initial results showed. Duff garner 59% of the vote to Guzman Glover’s 41% in the battle for the downtown seat on council. In the seven-way battle...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QCUSD, other districts faces massive cuts

Queen Creek Unified and most other Arizona schools districts will have to cut their current spending by nearly 18% unless state lawmakers act to authorize them to actually use the money they already have. State schools chief Kathy Hoffman warned legislative leaders last week that the constitutional spending limit for...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

EV Veterans Parade honors those who served

“Raise the Flag” is the theme of the 2022 East Valley Veterans Parade at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in downtown Mesa. "Throughout our history, raising the Red, White and Blue has been an enduring symbol of freedom, sacrifice and unity," organizers said, adding:. "As a nation, we have...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

