Dan Hooker says he will be a different fighter when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 281 this Saturday night. Emanating from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, ‘The Hangman’ will look to get back to his winning ways against streaking lightweight Claudio Puelles. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Hooker alternated wins and losses before catching fire, going 7-1 between 2017 and 2020. Since then, Hooker has hit a skid, dropping four of his last five outings, though those losses came against top lightweight stars including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO