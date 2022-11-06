Read full article on original website
Officer Confirms Cain Velasquez Claim That There Are Multiple Victims of Alleged Molester Harry Goularte
Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
Jan Blachowicz doesn't think Jon Jones returns to UFC because 'he's afraid to lose so much'
Jan Blachowicz thinks fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is done fighting. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t competed since edging out Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He has since relinquished his 205-pound title for a move up to heavyweight but is yet to make his divisional debut.
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Boxing world in shock at lack of protection for Aidos Yerbossynuly
Reaction from the boxing world on the treatment and lack of protection afforded to Aidos Yerbossynuly is another hard pill for the sport to swallow. Yerbossynuly, a 30-year-old undefeated Kazakh warrior, could not only lose his career -but his life due to a horrific failure from those at ringside. From...
Jan Blachowicz doubts Jon Jones will ever fight again: “He’s afraid to lose”
Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Jon Jones will actually fight again. Jones last fought back at UFC 247 in February 2020. There, he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. After the win, he vacated his belt to focus on a move to heavyweight, but that hasn’t come to fruition yet.
Julianna Peña fires back at Daniel Cormier: 'Why are you hating on me' for trying to get Amanda Nunes trilogy?
Julianna Pena has clapped back at Daniel Cormier for saying she doesn’t deserve a trilogy with Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes with a stunning upset submission at UFC 269, lost their rematch at UFC 277 by decision. Although a bloodied-up Peña showed a lot of heart, she was battered for 25 minutes.
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling a ‘not very dangerous’ champion, Cody Garbrandt not ‘worth my effort’
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw still believes he can be champion again, especially if Aljamain Sterling is holding the belt. Despite a first-round loss to Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw isn’t ready to concede “Funkmaster” is the best bantamweight in the world. Were it not for the severe shoulder injury that hobbled him early in their fight, he believes he would have captured the belt a third time. He previously called Sterling the “most beatable” champ on the UFC’s roster.
Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua: He Just Wants To Fight Everybody
Eddie Hearn, promoter former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is eager to fight all comers in his planned return in 2023. Joshua is winless since 2020, after dropping back to back twelve round decisions to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 33-year-old Joshua is aiming to fight...
Conor McGregor claims he’s the ‘highest-paid first-time actor’ and did his own stunts for Road House ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has claimed he's "the highest paid first-time actor of all time" following his movie debut. The UFC superstar will feature in a lead role in the upcoming remake of Road House with Hollywood superstar Jake Gyllenhaal, which will be released next year. McGregor appears to have wrapped up...
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Deontay Wilder makes journeyman admission on boxing career
Deontay Wilder has admitted he went into boxing, only hoping to become a journeyman and make a few dollars getting by in the sport. “The Bronze Bomber” walked into a gym for the first time in 2004. He was standing on a podium within eighteen months, claiming an Olympic bronze medal.
Dan Hooker Says Fans Will See a Different Version of ‘The Hangman’ at UFC 281; ‘I Feel Like I Fixed Everything’
Dan Hooker says he will be a different fighter when he steps back into the Octagon at UFC 281 this Saturday night. Emanating from the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, ‘The Hangman’ will look to get back to his winning ways against streaking lightweight Claudio Puelles. Debuting for the promotion in 2014, Hooker alternated wins and losses before catching fire, going 7-1 between 2017 and 2020. Since then, Hooker has hit a skid, dropping four of his last five outings, though those losses came against top lightweight stars including Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
Carla Esparza Breaks Down Infamous Rose Namajunas Rematch, Plans to ‘Put It All On The Line’ at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has reflected on the UFC 274 title fight against Rose Namajunas. Esparza started her second UFC strawweight title reign with mixed emotions. ‘The Cookie Monster’ and Namajunas received heavy backlash because of their lackluster performances, which featured 68 total strikes landed through five rounds. During an...
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
Big favorite Zhang Weili says she has no fear of Carla Esparza in UFC 281 title fight
NEW YORK – She may be the challenger Saturday, but former women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili is brimming with confidence. Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) for Esparza’s title in the UFC 281 co-main event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
