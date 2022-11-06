Read full article on original website
Odoo, Aramco to Accelerate SME Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia
The strategic collaboration between Odoo and Aramco outlines the long-term goals between the two companies “in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are “among the most significant drivers of economic growth and an important area of focus of the Saudi Vision 2030; they create jobs and encourage innovation.”
Paysera Teams Up with Global Fintech Airwallex
Paysera has reportedly made an agreement with the global Fintech platform Airwallex. This agreement opens the gateway for Paysera’s customers to send funds to 149 different countries and open IBAN accounts of 9 countries. Bashkim Zeqiri, the Vice President of the Paysera Group, and the one responsible for this...
Solana’s Portfolio Management Platform Friktion Launches Institutional Undercollateralized Lending
Friktion, Solana’s portfolio management platform launched in December 2021, has successfully attracted crypto-native and traditional institutions “managing up to $60 billion in AUM who seek to access leading risk-adjusted and transparent yields on DeFi.”. Friktion Institutional is “a new arm of the protocol aimed to accelerate the momentum...
impak Ratings Acquires Exerica, a London-based Fintech Data Extraction Firm
Impak Ratings, an impact analysis, and ratings Fintech, acquires 100% of London-based Exerica’s assets to expand its AI capabilities. Exerica’s entire team will be “integrated into impak’s production processes along with its proprietary AI data extraction and contextualization software.” This will “increase production capacity for impak’s high-quality impact assessments, including its entry-level SDG Alignment and SFDR products, now available as Freemium offerings.”
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Announces Expanded Relationship with Eastern Bank
Backbase, a global player focused on Engagement Banking, announced an expanded relationship with Eastern Bank, a Boston-based financial institution with approximately $22 billion in assets. Eastern is “adopting Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, which will offer enhanced digital banking solutions.”. The solutions Eastern is adopting will...
Payment Service Provider Computop Delivers POS Alternative with Cloud POS Interface
Global payment service provider, Computop, has announced the launch of its new Cloud POS Interface, a solution that will “allow retailers to operate card terminals from any web-based ERP, store, or POS system through the Computop Paygate.”. Suited for physical stores and operations with multiple locations or checkout points,...
SeedBlink Gains ECSPR Approval to Provide Pan-European Investment
Has been approved to provide investment crowdfunding across all EU member states. SeedBlink joins a handful of other platforms able to sell securities under ECSPR (European Crowdfunding Services Providers Regulation). SeedBlink noted that it is the first CEE country to be authorized under the relatively new rules. The company sought and received a regulatory license from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).
Upstream Reports Two New Digital Security Listings
Digital securities exchange Upstream, part of MERJ, has announced two new digital securities on its exchange which are cross-listed on OTC Markets. Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) has announced that it has started the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream. As well today, iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) has decided...
New Era of Online Risks Calls for Innovative Approach to Cyber Insurance, According to Swiss Re
The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.
Sustainability: DBS, Partners to Develop Solutions to Address Greenhouse Gas Removal
With the risk of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions pushing past dangerous warming thresholds, DBS (SGX:D05) together with seven partners and supporters, have “committed to further build on efforts to nurture and scale the climate tech ecosystem.”. DBS and global partners “launched the second cycle of Sustaintech...
Quona Capital Announces New Fintech Venture Fund, Raises $332 Million
Quona Capital has announced a new Fintech venture fund which has raised $332 million to “accelerate financial inclusion investments in emerging markets.”. Quona Capital was established as an independent venture capital firm in 2015 by co-founding managing partners Monica Brand Engel, Jonathan Whittle, and Ganesh Rengaswamy. According to the...
Risktech Firm Facctum Introduces Watchlist Management Service
Facctum, a Risktech firm specializing in cloud-delivered enterprise risk decisioning technology, recently announced the launch of FacctSet, a solution designed to streamline watchlist management for enhanced compliance outcomes. FacctSet is reportedly one of the first purpose-built products designed to address the various data management challenges created by the fast growth...
UBS AG Launches Digital Bond that’s Publicly Traded on Blockchain-based Exchanges
UBS AG (SWX: UBSG) recently priced its inaugural senior unsecured digital bond, “a 375 million Swiss franc-denominated three-year bond with 2.33% coupon (ISIN: CH1228837865).”. The digital bond has “the same instrument structure, legal status and rating as a traditional UBS AG senior unsecured note but is the first ever...
Saudi Arabia: SAMA Announces Issuance of Open Banking Framework
SAMA announced the issuance of the Open Banking Framework as one of the key outputs of the Open Banking Program, which “includes a comprehensive set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards based on international best practices to enable banks and fintechs to provide open banking services in the Kingdom.”
Liquidnet Supports Electronification of Primary Market Workflow with Live Deals
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, announced the advancement of electronification in the new bond issuance process “following the successful transmission of buy-side orders in live market deals from Order and Execution Management Systems (O/EMS) to participating syndicate banks.”. This workflow follows “the initial testing that Liquidnet Primary Markets...
CaixaBank Research Introduces “Real-Time Economics” Portal to Monitor Economy
CaixaBank Research, the Research Service of CaixaBank, has launched its “Real-Time Economics” website, which is described as “the most complete initiative of its kind in the world, offering quality information practically in real time on the country’s economic reality.”. The company’s Research Service is “making available...
HSBC, Marketnode, UOB to Work on Digital Issuance of Wealth Products
HSBC is pleased to partner with Marketnode, a SGX Group and Temasek joint venture and digital markets infrastructure operator, and UOB in order “to pilot fully digital issuance of wealth management products as part of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led collaboration on asset tokenisation, Project Guardian.”. Announced by...
Cinode Obtains ISO Certification for Information Security, According to ISO27001
Cinode has received certification “according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and means that the SaaS service meets the high requirements of information security, which include confidentiality, integrity, availability and protection of assets.”. ISO/IEC 27001 is “an internationally recognized standard for management systems regarding information security.” It helps organizations “manage information security...
Weavr Expands to Singapore, Bringing Embedded Finance to Southeast Asia
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore “as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business.”. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of...
BlueSnap, objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, has expanded its partnership with eCommerce agency, objectsource in order “to support online sellers across Europe.”. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy “to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce, adding...
