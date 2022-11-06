ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
LOS ANGELES, CA
buenaspeaks.org

The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away

Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
BoardingArea

Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge

Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
Saipan Tribune

ELECTION UPDATE: Leepan leads Saipan mayoral race

Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan mayoral race show Rep. Joseph Leepan Tenorio Guerrero leading with 2,306 votes, Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho follows with 1,939 votes, and Richard Tudela Lizama with 1,361 votes. Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan Municipal Council show Marian Deleon Guerrero...
PORT HUENEME, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer

There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Storm Finally Arrived In Ventura County

(Photo of Tuesday's downpour in Santa Paula by KVTA's Tom Spence) Update--The storm that was promised for a water-starved Ventura County finally showed up Tuesday afternoon with some significant rain. Most of the county received a heavy drenching and the storm forced closure of Highway 33 north of the Ojai...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The HD Post

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA

