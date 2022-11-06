Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Powerball ticket for record $2B drawing sold in CA; SF ticket wins $1M prize, officials say
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, officials said.
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
buenaspeaks.org
The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away
Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
kclu.org
Voters say no to changing Port Hueneme's name; Yes to new sales tax for public safety in Goleta
Voters in one South Coast community are apparently happy with its name. Port Hueneme residents faced a simple question: should they change the city’s name to Hueneme Beach? The idea was to make it more attractive to visitors. Voters said no in a big way, by a 68% to 32% margin.
Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge
Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
Saipan Tribune
ELECTION UPDATE: Leepan leads Saipan mayoral race
Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan mayoral race show Rep. Joseph Leepan Tenorio Guerrero leading with 2,306 votes, Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho follows with 1,939 votes, and Richard Tudela Lizama with 1,361 votes. Unofficial early voting results for the Saipan Municipal Council show Marian Deleon Guerrero...
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
kvta.com
Storm Finally Arrived In Ventura County
(Photo of Tuesday's downpour in Santa Paula by KVTA's Tom Spence) Update--The storm that was promised for a water-starved Ventura County finally showed up Tuesday afternoon with some significant rain. Most of the county received a heavy drenching and the storm forced closure of Highway 33 north of the Ojai...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
kvta.com
Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
kvta.com
Anacapa Island Open For Business Again; Pair Arrested For Camarillo Bank Robbery; and More
The public can starting visiting Anacapa Island again. The new $4 million project to build a new wharf that started last February is far enough along to allow for public use again. That will be for both day-use and campers. The public will still use fixed ladders as it did...
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
Comments / 0