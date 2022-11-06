ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sickness affecting 48 at charter school still unexplained

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0j0wasY500

Authorities say they still don't know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation.

Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that tests of the air turned up nothing to explain what affected 48 children and adults Friday at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School.

Emergency responders were sent to the school after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings. Officials said that building, which houses seventh- through twelfth-grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at other buildings where younger students are taught.

Susan Mauser, CEO of the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, said most of those taken to hospitals for evaluation had been released as of Friday night, LehighValleyLive.com reported.

Fire and hazmat officials checked for oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen fluoride and flammable gases and found all within normal ranges, Mauser said. A visual inspection for hazardous materials also failed to turn up anything and the HVAC unit was found to be operating properly, she said.

The building owner was scheduled to bring in air quality specialists in coming days to further evaluate the building, Mauser said.

The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
HANOVER, PA
WSAZ

Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Daily Mail

Science teacher and student are airlifted to hospital after METHANOL ROCKET explodes in experiment gone wrong during science class at Virginia high school

A science teacher and a pupil have been airlifted to hospital after creating a ‘methanol rocket’ in a chemistry lesson which exploded. Students at Dinwiddie High School, in Virginia, described smelling ‘burning’ and ‘chemical fumes’ after the blast was sparked in a chemistry lab on Wednesday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

899K+
Followers
189K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy