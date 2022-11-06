Read full article on original website
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet
Yordan Alvarez was briefly a Dodger, but on Saturday night, he was the key to the Astros winning the World Series, and former LA pitcher Dan Haren rubbed it in.
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
Sports World Reacts To The Ted Cruz Parade Video
The Houston Astros World Series parade is taking place on Monday afternoon and it's already generating some viral moments. The biggest one doesn't even involve anyone on the team. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas, was hit by a beer can during the parade on Monday...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Houston Chronicle
The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.
HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
Report: Astros and Cubs Had Agreed to Contreras, Urquidy Swap At Deadline
Back before the trade deadline, the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs had agreed to a one-for-one swap of José Urquidy for Willson Contreras, but the deal fell through.
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news
Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary
Bryce Harper may need Tommy John, he will undergo tests within the week to determine whether such surgery is necessary.
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
