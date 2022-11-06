Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst.
According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are winning prizes from $4 to $150,000 just in Saturday’s drawling.
Here’s the break-down of winners, prizes and where the lucky tickets were bought, from the Virginia Lottery:
- $150,000 Prizes bought at:
- B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton
- Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket
- Online at valottery.com or using the mobile app
- $50,000 Prizes bought at:
- Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville
- Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst
- 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax
- Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach
The lottery says Monday’s jackpot is setting a world record with $1.9 billion available for grabs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
