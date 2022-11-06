ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Lottery Update

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIixE_0j0waoGP00

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst.

According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are winning prizes from $4 to $150,000 just in Saturday’s drawling.

Here’s the break-down of winners, prizes and where the lucky tickets were bought, from the Virginia Lottery:

  • $150,000 Prizes bought at:
    • B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton
    • Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket
    • Online at valottery.com or using the mobile app
  • $50,000 Prizes bought at:
    • Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville
    • Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst
    • 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax
    • Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

The lottery says Monday’s jackpot is setting a world record with $1.9 billion available for grabs.

