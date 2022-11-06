Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst.

According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are winning prizes from $4 to $150,000 just in Saturday’s drawling.

Here’s the break-down of winners, prizes and where the lucky tickets were bought, from the Virginia Lottery:

$150,000 Prizes bought at: B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket Online at valottery.com or using the mobile app

$50,000 Prizes bought at: Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach



The lottery says Monday’s jackpot is setting a world record with $1.9 billion available for grabs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.