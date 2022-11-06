Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt...
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
NBC Sports
Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team
The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the Dallas Cowboys want to fend off the Giants and try to catch the undefeated Eagles, they're...
NBC Sports
Chiefs completed 38 more passes than Titans, unprecedented in NFL history
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson should be fine to play after the bye
The Ravens had two veteran players suffer an injury during Monday’s win over the Saints, but it sounds like neither is at risk of missing significant time — if any time at all. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that edge rusher Jason...
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?
Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
NBC Sports
Cowboys activate Tarell Basham
The Cowboys won’t be getting wide receiver James Washington back on Wednesday, but they will have a member of the defense back in the fold. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are activating defensive end Tarell Basham from injured reserve. Basham has been out since injuring his quad in Week One.
NBC Sports
Two flags from Vikings loss aren't sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday's game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera's mind during a Monday morning session with reporters. The former...
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
NBC Sports
Lane Johnson puts possible end date on his NFL career
Since the Eagles drafted him in 2013, Lane Johnson has been a franchise cornerstone. He's started 120 games across his nine-plus year career in Philly and has been one of the best tackles in the NFL for years now. And while his play hasn't declined - if anything he's playing...
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster
The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray listed as out of practice Wednesday
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks without showing any sign of an injury, but he landed on Wednesday’s injury report all the same. Murray is listed as a non-participant in practice because of a hamstring injury. The Cardinals only held a walkthrough on...
NBC Sports
Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR
The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played one of the most impressive games of his career on Sunday night, and he’s on his way to one of the most impressive seasons in NFL history. Mahomes has 2,605 passing yards through eight games this season, which puts him on pace to pass...
NBC Sports
Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season
The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle. Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
NBC Sports
Colts delay press conference to 8:00 p.m. ET
After the Colts announced the surprising firing of coach Frank Reich (given that owner Jim Irsay insisted eight days ago Reich is safe) and the what-the-hell? decision to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, the team set a press conference for 6:00 p.m. ET. The press...
