Pat McAfee’s Sad Tweet Epitomizes Colts’ Bad Day vs. Patriots

Indianapolis recorded minus-7 passing yards during the first half.

One of the most notable retired Colts players of the past decade, Pat McAfee, still closely follows and supports his former team, even when the team isn’t performing well.

During most Colts games, the former punter live-tweets his reactions to key plays. He often attends games at Lucas Oil Stadium, too.

Well, during Sunday’s Colts-Patriots game, McAfee tweeted a message that probably made most Colts fans empathize. At the time McAfee tweeted, the Colts had accounted for minus-7 passing yards as they were down 13–0 at the half.

Needless to say, McAfee, along with every Colts fan, was not happy with the first-half performance by Indianapolis.

“The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now,” McAfee tweeted.

Indianapolis’s first points weren’t scored until a field goal halfway through the third quarter.

The Colts entered the Patriots matchup with a lot of offensive change. Indy was down two running backs with Jonathan Taylor out with an ankle injury and Nyheim Hines traded to the Bills earlier in the week. The team also fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday.

The Colts went on to lose at New England, 26-3, recording just 121 yards of total offense.

