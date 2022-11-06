ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Jets game delayed briefly by camera malfunction

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' offense were marching downfield against the Buffalo Bills — stopped only by a malfunctioning overhead camera.

Midway through the third quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium and the Bills leading 14-10, a SkyCam camera whirled out of control and hovered low over midfield — delaying the play on the field for 12 minutes.

The remote-controlled camera, used for overhead shots, dipped up and down over the field until a camera operator was able to corral it.

The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty. Three plays later, Wilson was sacked by Von Miller and his fumble was recovered by A.J. Epenesa to give Buffalo the ball.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

