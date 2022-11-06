ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Taylor Heinicke's miracle touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders were doing nothing on offense. They needed a miracle.

Enter quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

With Washington facing a 2nd-and-7 around midfield, Heinicke was under duress as pressure forced him to move to his left. How did he respond? By throwing a prayer just short of the end zone into triple coverage. And somehow, wide receiver Curtis Samuel came away with the football and went into the end zone for the score.

Check it out:

It was a terrible decision, but somehow, as always, it defied all logic as Samuel made a tremendous play to come away with the football.

Washington also got some assistance from the official on the play.

The touchdown gave the Commanders their first lead at 10-7.

That one play is why everyone loves Heinicke — and why everyone is scared to death when he drops back to throw it deep.

