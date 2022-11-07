Seth Meyers’ big takeaway from Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement Tuesday night is that “if nothing else” his speech was “super boring.”“Even Fox News cut away from it at some point while Trump was rambling about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel or I don’t know, something,” the Late Night host said, sharing the clip of Sean Hannity cutting into the network’s live coverage of the Mar-a-Lago event long before Trump was done speaking.“Even Hannity cut away from him!” Meyers reiterated. “That’s like the National Zoo cutting away from their live panda-cam.” He added that if Trump “can’t even get Fox News...

19 MINUTES AGO