Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump for Getting Snubbed by Fox News
Seth Meyers’ big takeaway from Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement Tuesday night is that “if nothing else” his speech was “super boring.”“Even Fox News cut away from it at some point while Trump was rambling about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel or I don’t know, something,” the Late Night host said, sharing the clip of Sean Hannity cutting into the network’s live coverage of the Mar-a-Lago event long before Trump was done speaking.“Even Hannity cut away from him!” Meyers reiterated. “That’s like the National Zoo cutting away from their live panda-cam.” He added that if Trump “can’t even get Fox News...
Trump kicks off White House run but top Republicans absent
The patriotic music, fiery rhetoric and adoring crowd were all there as Donald Trump announced another White House bid, but -- in a sign his star has dimmed -- top Republican officials and even family members were no-shows. Trump's announcement that he is running again in 2024 came exactly a week after a poor Republican showing in midterm elections, a performance some members of the party have blamed on questionable candidates backed by the former president.
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being...
Oath Keeper repents for Jan. 6 at trial, blames ‘steady diet’ of right-wing conspiracies
A member of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers on Wednesday said it was a “really stupid” decision to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying she was fed a “steady diet” of conspiracy theories and became “just another idiot” in the mob that day. Jessica Watkins, a former bar owner in Ohio…
