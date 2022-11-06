ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

 3 days ago
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century.

The ceremony included representatives of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.

The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony.

The items include weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing.

Several of the items are thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

The items had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

