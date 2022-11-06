Read full article on original website
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success
Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
Nicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coast
Officials said Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to batter a large area of the state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain
