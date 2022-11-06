Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterm
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re tuning in now to Election Day in the United States, voting in the midterm election ends when polls close on Tuesday. Millions of Americans have already cast ballots either early in person or by mail, with millions more set to vote in person at their polling places.
GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich must comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence that state’s 2020 election results, a Virginia judge ruled Wednesday. Gingrich,...
Conspiracists seeking key state election posts falling short
Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania who was...
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife’s edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some...
How some of the highest-profile governor’s races went
(NEXSTAR) — While not all races have been called across the U.S., many high-profile gubernatorial elections have now come to projected ends. Here are how the chips fell for some of the nation’s most recognizable candidates. Controversial figures re-elected. One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in...
As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success
Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: “House, Senate control still hangs in the balance,” a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn’t solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states
Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats’ gains in Tuesday’s elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual. The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15
Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at...
US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say
WASHINGTON (AP) — No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form...
Nicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to batter a large area of the state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to...
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
