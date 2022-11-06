Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar reportedly returning this week
According to PWInsider, Sheamus, who has recently written off WWE TV with an injury, so he could get married, is scheduled to be back on the road with the company this week. It was also noted his return will start on this Friday night’s WWE Smackdown.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Results – 11/7/22 (Crown Jewel fallout, United States Title Open Challenge)
Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go into the arena to hear the music of The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos make their way to the ring alongside their brother, Solo Sikoa. The Usos will battle The New Day with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line this Friday. If The Usos are victorious, they will hold the record for the longest-reigning Tag Champions of all time.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo For Crown Jewel Fallout Show
This week’s WWE Raw, which was the fallout episode for Crown Jewel, drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network, according to showbuzzdaily.com. This number is up from the 1.501 million viewers the show had last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s WWE Raw drew...
wrestleview.com
Date and location revealed for WWE’s 30th Anniversary episode of Raw
The date and location for the WWE 30th anniversary episode of Raw will be at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday, January 23, 2023. The episode will also be the Raw go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday January 28, 2023.
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 11/8/22 (Scrypts, Possible Injury, Heel Turn)
Below are the quick results and highlight from Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. Joe Gacy (with The Schism) defeated Cameron Grimes. Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase (with Thea Hail & Duke Hudson) Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Hank Walker...
wrestleview.com
WWE’s plans on returning to Saudi Arabia; Crown Jewel notes
According to PWInsider, the current plan for WWE to return to Saudi Arabia is May 2023, with an exact date soon to be finalized. It was said that WWE did their best viewership for an event emanating from Saudi Arabia to date. Furthermore, it was noted that WWE and Saudi Arabia where thrilled with how Crown Jewel went down on Saturday.
wrestleview.com
24/7 Championship Thrown Away; Women’s WarGames Match Set For Survivor Series
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke on Monday’s WWE Raw to win the 24/7 Championship. In a backstage segment with Damage CTRL, Cross attempted to throw the belt in the garbage. However the it landed by the trash can instead. This appears to signal the end of the 24/7 Championship.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar undergoes surgery to repair her nose
WWE Superstar Natalya took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent surgery to have her nose moved back to the center of her face. Natalya posted a photo to Twitter on Monday showing her bloody nose from a knee strike that she received from Shayna Baszler in her post- match angle loss on the taped episode of WWE SmackDown.
Comments / 0