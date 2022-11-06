Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania (Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go into the arena to hear the music of The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos make their way to the ring alongside their brother, Solo Sikoa. The Usos will battle The New Day with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line this Friday. If The Usos are victorious, they will hold the record for the longest-reigning Tag Champions of all time.

