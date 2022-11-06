ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs

While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy