MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Report shows number of migrant students newly enrolled in Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With thousands of migrant children now enrolled in New York City public schools, a new report breaks down the number of these students attending school in each borough. Gothamist recently analyzed data released from the city Department of Education (DOE) that shows 369 schools received...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs
While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
Republican Sam Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% of the votes...
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Staten Island officials, educators and NYPD say communication will be priority after Tottenville H.S. shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slew of Staten Island political leaders gathered at Borough Hall on Monday to discuss the hot topic of school safety in the wake of the October shooting outside of Tottenville High School that landed a student in the hospital. In the nearly two weeks...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A (happy) proposal on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Ahmad Hosman surprised the love of his life on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade recently when — on bended knee — he asked her to marry him. A smiling Qaderi said, “Yes!” and sealed the deal with a kiss. Hosman’s best friend Mansoor...
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
Here’s a look at how Staten Islanders voted in the 2022 election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The “red wave” that Republicans and pundits have been talking about rang true on Staten Island after the general election flipped an Assembly seat and the borough’s incumbent Republican Congressional representative won her re-election campaign. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis beat Max Rose for...
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
Staten Island politicos credit top of ticket for strong GOP showing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A little more than 12 hours removed from the results of Tuesday night’s election, those in the know about Staten Island politics said they saw the top of the ticket lead a strong charge for the local Republican party. Both Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East...
Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
