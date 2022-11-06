ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 10

Malinda Sneary
3d ago

Grew up with these "Boys", lived in the Neighborhood and have Wonderful Memories of them. It is Beyond Tragic that Mr.Gibbs & His Wife have now had to bury both of their Sons. My Deepest Condolences to the Family. My Heart is Broken for them.

Reply
10
Mark Augustus
3d ago

Seems like we're hearing more and more Sudden Adult Death Syndrome these days.... Hmmm. Wonder what could have caused that?

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Column: Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing, which signed him to a driver development deal when he was 15, and then put “Sliced Bread” in a NASCAR national series race seven days after his 18th birthday. There was a plan to develop Logano, but it was scrapped when JGR fast-tracked him to Cup after just 19 Xfinity Series starts because Hall of Famer Tony Stewart left ahead of the 2009 season. Logano wasn’t ready for the big leagues, and JGR let him go after four rocky Cup seasons. He landed at Team Penske and on Sunday won his second Cup championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR season finale. He joins Kyle Busch, his former teammate at Gibbs, as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy