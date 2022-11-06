The race to become the new Mayor of Los Angeles is turning out to be a close one. Rep. Karen Bass has led the race from the get-go but the race is far from over. Congresswoman Bass' opponent, real estate developer Rick Caruso, has gained a lot of ground and a new poll published by the UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies reported that Bass' advantage is down to 45% among likely voters. Thirteen percent of voters are still undecided, according to the poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. With days before election day, Caruso was out campaigning Sunday, talking to patrons at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO