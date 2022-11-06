Read full article on original website
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Pennsylvania Democrats retain 3 competitive US House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
Was Donald Trump the biggest loser on election night? 3 takeaways from red wave that wasn’t
Results are still being finalized in key congressional and state legislature races across the country, but one thing that became clear overnight is that the 2022 midterm elections were not the red wave of Republican wins many pundits forecasted. Republicans are still expected to gain a majority in the U.S....
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
Federal judge tells Beaumont election officials not to harass or discriminate against Black voters
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Allegations that Black voters were harassed and intimidated during early voting at a Beaumont polling place prompted a federal judge to issue an order early Tuesday morning directing Jefferson County to prohibit discriminatory behavior.
As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success
Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham wins bid to manage the Alamo, disaster relief funds and more as Texas’ next land commissioner
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, won the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, putting her in charge of the agency that oversees the Alamo, natural disaster relief funds, veteran land loans and more as the fourth Republican in a row to head the Texas General Land Office.
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Vicente Gonzalez holds back Republican surge, returns 34th Congressional District to Democratic control
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez has a message for South Texas: Democrats are here to stay. The Democratic congressman vanquished the short-term incumbent Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, on Tuesday in this hotly contested race to represent the 34th Congressional District, which Republicans had targeted as pivotal to their efforts to sway more Latino voters to their camp. Decision Desk HQ called the races for Gonzalez shortly after midnight.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voters in Texas added to the diversity of their state Legislature on Tuesday, tripling the number of openly gay Black lawmakers holding office and electing the first two Muslim lawmakers to serve in the Capitol.
Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs' rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee's first...
Nicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coast
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to batter a large area of the state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to...
