Police investigating after body found in canal near Lincoln and I-135 Sunday morning

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Wichita police are investigating after the body of a man was found Sunday morning in south Wichita.

A submersion call came in around 9:45 a.m. near Lincoln and Interstate 135. Officers found a man who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s in a canal, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

The man was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are working to piece together what happened and “no foul play has been revealed thus far,” Ditch said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the call, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-276-2111 .

