ABC7 Chicago

Dolphins coach asked Bears QB Justin Fields to stop running

MIAMI -- As he watched Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set an NFL record against his team's defense, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel figured he could try something unconventional to get him to stop. He asked him nicely. Fields ran for 178 yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the...
ABC7 Chicago

New Orleans faces Chicago on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pelicans take on Chicago. Chicago finished 46-36 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22...
The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. “He was motivated with everything that went on last night,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods before the Wild took control. Matt Dumba scored the go-ahead goal 1:21 into the third when he put in a loose puck in front of the net.
