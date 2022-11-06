ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far

As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Defense rests in Capitol riot trial of Oath Keepers leader

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes rested their case Wednesday in his Capitol riot trial after a man described as the far-right extremist group's “operations leader” for Jan. 6, 2021, told jurors that he never heard anyone discussing plans to storm the building. Michael...
AFP

As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success

Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
