Georgia State

WSLS

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
WSLS

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest...
WSLS

Midterm elections: Will there be major changes in Washington?

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, voters across the country will head to the polls. The results could shift the balance of power in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans are hoping to take back control of Congress, while Democrats are vying to keep Capitol Hill.
The Independent

US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far

As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
WSLS

Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON – Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told jurors there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he tried Monday to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. Taking the stand in his defense for a second...
AFP

As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success

Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
WSLS

John Carlin’s Outdoors: Elk in Virginia

Buchanan Co, va. – When you think of elk – if you think of them at all – you might picture the big mountains of the American west. The Rockies. The Tetons. Montana. Yellowstone Park. It may be surprising then that Elk are taking hold in eastern...
