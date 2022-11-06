Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
WSLS
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest...
WSLS
Midterm elections: Will there be major changes in Washington?
ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, voters across the country will head to the polls. The results could shift the balance of power in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Republicans are hoping to take back control of Congress, while Democrats are vying to keep Capitol Hill.
US midterms: Who won, who lost and what we know so far
As the results began to roll in from America’s midterm elections, it quickly became clear that the contest had been much closer than expected and the outcome more nail-biting and unpredictable than many had foreseen.The Republicans appear close to securing a majority in the House of Representatives at the time of writing and could yet sneak an advantage in the Senate too, which would allow them to play havoc with Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the “red tsunami” that many blustering conservative commentators had confidently forecast was about to level Washington DC has most certainly not materialised.South Carolina GOP...
WSLS
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON – Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told jurors there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he tried Monday to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. Taking the stand in his defense for a second...
As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success
Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
WSLS
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on midterm election results
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden is set to deliver remarks from the White House on the midterm election results. He is scheduled to begin his speech at 4 p.m. – you can watch his speech here when it begins.
Nicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coast
MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to batter a large area of the state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane had already led...
WSLS
Bob Good projected to hold onto Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat
Incumbent Bob Good (R) is projected to keep his seat in Congress. Good is expected to prevail against his Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in the race for Virginia’s 5th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2020, Bob Good received 210,988 votes in District 5 while...
WSLS
John Carlin’s Outdoors: Elk in Virginia
Buchanan Co, va. – When you think of elk – if you think of them at all – you might picture the big mountains of the American west. The Rockies. The Tetons. Montana. Yellowstone Park. It may be surprising then that Elk are taking hold in eastern...
Comments / 0