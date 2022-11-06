Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
2 Hurt, 1 Critically In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-70 Near Sherman Drive
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured — one very seriously — in a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city’s northeast side, police say. Witnesses told police that one of the people hurt may have been running across the interstate when they were struck by a driver, according to Indiana […]
Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone
A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's at 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
20 residents displaced in apartment fire on Indianapolis' southeast side
The occupants of at least 16 apartments were displaced after a fire early Tuesday at the Emerson Village Apartments complex on the city's southeast side, officials say.
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
ISP said 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes is driving a black Ford F-150 with sheriff decals and no light bar.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
WIBC.com
Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road. “We found heavy fire pushing from the...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
korncountry.com
Sprinkler system limits damage of apartment complex fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) responded to a small fire at a westside apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to 4851 Pine Ride Dr., Westwood Pines Apartments, at 10:52 a.m. after reports of a garage fire, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. When crews...
Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing
UPDATE: Police said the woman and her child were found and are safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, […]
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Comments / 0