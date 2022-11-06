ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WASHINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Sprinkler system limits damage of apartment complex fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) responded to a small fire at a westside apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to 4851 Pine Ride Dr., Westwood Pines Apartments, at 10:52 a.m. after reports of a garage fire, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. When crews...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: Police said the woman and her child were found and are safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE

