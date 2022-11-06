Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach
BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
postsouth.com
LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.
BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
postsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why LSU football freshman phenom Harold Perkins is 'a throwback'
BATON ROUGE - LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins has become the Tigers' rising star on defense this season. Perkins, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following LSU's 32-31 overtime win over Alabama, had seven pressures while playing a season-high 67 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
postsouth.com
LSU football flips commitment from 3-star edge, former UL commit Dylan Carpenter
BATON ROUGE - Three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter has committed to LSU football. Carpenter, formerly committed to UL, flipped his allegiance to the Tigers just a day after attending LSU's dramatic overtime upset win over Alabama. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Carpenter is the No. 52 edge rusher in the...
postsouth.com
Hi Angel Reese. Forward leads LSU women's basketball to record-setting win over Bellarmine
BATON ROUGE — Everyone, say hello to Angel Reese. Her debut Monday night in LSU's season opener against Bellarmine inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was appointment viewing for not only Tiger fans but women's college basketball as well. The sophomore forward, who transferred from Maryland, scored 12 of...
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Bellarmine: Live updates as Kim Mulkey opens Year 2 with Tigers
The much-anticipated second season with Kim Mulkey as head coach of LSU has arrived as the No. 16 Tigers tip things off against Bellarmine inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Monday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+). For the first time in nine years, LSU is ranked in the preseason. How...
postsouth.com
All four Iberville Parish football teams notch postseason berths
The road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans begins Friday for all four Iberville Parish high schools, who punched their tickets to first-round action in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Plaquemine and White Castle will have homefield advantage for the opening round, while St. John and...
postsouth.com
Jeanerette shuts out visiting St. John, 22-0
A long drive from Plaquemine turned into a long evening when the St. John Eagles fell 22-0 in non-district fare Friday at Jeanerette for the regular season finale. The game delivered plenty frustration for the Eagles, whose offense got limited playing time against Jeanerette. “We couldn’t keep the defense off...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball
Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
postsouth.com
West Feliciana halts Plaquemine, 43-22, for District 6-4A title
High hopes loomed for the Plaquemine Green Devils when they reached their showdown against West Feliciana. The Green Devils and the Saints entered Week 10 undefeated, and Plaquemine had its eyes on a district title and its first 10-0 season in 20 years. West Feliciana spoiled Plaquemine’s hopes in a...
postsouth.com
White Castle staves off feisty East Iberville for 36-20 victory
A district title was not on the line in the battle between cross-parish rivalries East Iberville and White Castle, but it did not lack the intensity. A battle between a young East Iberville squad and the more experienced Bulldogs brought out the fire in both squads before White Castle pulled ahead for a 36-20 win in District 6-1A action Friday, Nov. 4 at Rocky Ourso Bulldog Stadium in White Castle.
postsouth.com
Iberville Veterans Day celebration set for Friday
Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, the Iberville Parish Council and other entities plan to make the 2022 Veterans facilities the biggest ceremony the parish has ever organized for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. An address from keynote speaker Gov. John Bel Edwards will highlight...
postsouth.com
Information sought in theft of Ernest Gaines historical marker
Authorities are seeking information on who may have stolen the plaque for the Louisiana historical marker at “The Miss Jane Pittman Oak,” a tribute to the late author Ernest Gaines. A reward will be given for the arrest, conviction and return of the plaque, according to the Pointe...
postsouth.com
'Boo on the Belleview' offers tricks and treats for Iberville Parish youngsters
“Boo on the Belleview” the longtime Plaquemine tradition continued during Halloween week at Carl F. Grant Civic Center. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is shown with a group of trick-or-treaters during the event, in which businesses and public offices provided treats – and a few tricks – for youngsters throughout Iberville Parish.
postsouth.com
Fleniken Lane closed for drainage repairs
Fleniken Lane between Iron Farm Road and Annex Street will be closed next week for drainage repairs. That block of the has been closed since Monday until the work is complete, which should be by the end of this week. The photo above shows the work area.
postsouth.com
‘All Is Bright’ scheduled for Dec. 3 in downtown Plaquemine
A local Yuletide tradition returns this year when the Plaquemine Main Street Program and the City of Plaquemine present the annual “All Is Bright: A Hometown Christmas” Dec. 3. Festivities will run from 4 to 8 p.m. along Railroad Avenue and Main Street. This year’s event will feature...
Comments / 0