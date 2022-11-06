ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting death

By Jim Hagerty
 3 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served.

Justin Capp was one of two Freeport men who were shot and killed on Nov. 18, 2021, as they left the gymnasium where they played in a recreational basketball game. No arrests have been made.

“A year with no arrest makes it tremendously hard,” said Robbie Capp, Justin’s mother. “The persons who did this are free.”

Capp said she fears her son’s homicide will be a cold case, further delaying her family’s healing process.

Freeport men gunned down in the street

“There really is no moving forward until the person or persons are punished,” she said.

Justin Capp was in a car with 36-year-old Terrance Haynes and another man near South Galena Avenue and West Pleasant Street when shots rang out. Capp and Haynes were struck and later died at FHN Memorial Hospital. The third man was not wounded.

Capp and Haynes were Freeport’s fourth and fifth homicide victims of 2021. They were part of a circle of friends who played pickup basketball games in the area.

Haynes was known for his love of basketball and was expected to play in a charity game against members of the Freeport Police Department. Capp was a combat veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2011.

Whether they were the intended targets isn’t known. Police said the day after the killings that they are investigating whether the men had an encounter with a local gang or were caught in the middle of a shootout they had nothing to do with. Neither man is suspected of being in a gang, police said.

“Recently, violence has been taken to an extreme level,” Police Chief Matt Summers said at a press conference. “There’ve been [shootings] where there’s no regard for human life or who may be the intended target.”

Either way, Robbie Capp says she believes someone knows who killed her son and Terrence Haynes. She said they need to come forward and tell police what they know.

“I know people know things,” she said. “An arrest with a conviction would give us and the community peace. These criminals need to be caught and punished to the maximum.”

Capp has started a fundraiser to help law enforcement purchase more surveillance equipment she says they can use to catch more offenders in the act.

She says had police had more of that equipment last Nov. 18, they may have had a better way to identify two men seen near the scene of the shooting.

It is not known if the men seen in the area were involved in the killings. But Capp said it isn’t fair that the person responsible is still out there.

“The fact they got to spend the last year with their family is already more than what we got to spend with Justin,” she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths of Justin Capp and Terrence Haynes is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

