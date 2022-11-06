Read full article on original website
Teresa Walker
3d ago
I am watching the final race of the 21-22 season and when I found out about the Gibbs family yet again it is very devastating. My hearts go out to the family and friends of the Gibbs family. May you rest in peace my friend and drive your hot rods in heaven. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Richard J
3d ago
My Prayers go out to the Gibbs Family on this Sad Sad day. May God Be with them and keep them all Safe. RIP.❤️🙏🙏🙏
PlanetCircus
3d ago
Oh my god I feel so horrible for Ty it’s unreal. Wins the Xfinity Championship only for his father to die just hours later.
