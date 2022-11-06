Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway

Photo: Getty Images

TUJUNGA (CNS) - Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.

The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.

The crash occurred at about 9:05 a.m. Saturday at Mile Marker 22.82, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said the motorcycle caught fire during the crash.