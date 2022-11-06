Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and second wounded at village pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a double-stabbing that killed one man and wounded another outside a village pub in Kent .

Emergency services were called to the Cricketers Inn in Meopham, near Gravesend , at about 9.15pm on Saturday (5 November) following reports of the men having been attacked.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene while another man was rushed to hospital in London, where he has been in stable condition. They were both found with stab wounds.

Two men – one aged 50 and another aged 29 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men involved are believed to have known each other and, at this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation – Kent Police said.

Officers from Kent and Essex police forces continued their investigations on Sunday.

The A227 Wrotham Road has been closed in both directions at Meopham Green while forensic officers have been at the scene.

Another pub, The Kings Arms, opposite the Cricketers Inn, was also forced to shut down by order of the police.

A statement on Facebook said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and completely out of our control we have been instructed to close our pub today whilst police investigate a crime in our village.

“This unfortunately means we cannot go ahead with today's reservations but we do look forward to welcoming you all back very soon.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 05-1226.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.