Storm Surge Warning issued for Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Target Area: Inland St. Johns STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fruit Cove - Switzerland - Bakersville - Picolata * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Thursday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/ LAT...LON 3013 8160 3012 8157 3012 8154 3010 8154 3010 8150 3010 8150 3004 8149 3004 8151 2998 8152 2997 8145 2996 8144 2992 8144 2993 8147 2988 8148 2988 8150 2986 8150 2986 8148 2979 8149 2979 8143 2976 8144 2977 8146 2972 8147 2972 8144 2970 8144 2969 8142 2962 8143 2962 8152 2976 8153 2980 8156 2984 8158 2990 8161 2992 8161 2994 8160 2996 8160 2998 8162 3001 8168 3003 8169 3006 8169 3009 8168 3012 8168 3013 8160
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **HURRICANE NICOLE WILL MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE TREASURE COAST OVERNIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, and Mainland Southern Brevard - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Southern Lake * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce FL - 27.0N 78.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ The center of the large eye of Hurricane Nicole is now northwest of Grand Bahama Island, about 90 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce late this evening. Nicole is moving west-northwest toward landfall along the Treasure Coast, likely in Saint Lucie or Indian River County, around 3 AM. Nicole is a very large storm, with an eye 40 miles across. As such, weather conditions which are already dangerous, will worsen as Nicole approaches, and then makes landfall. Tropical Storm force winds will spread from the coastal counties across the interior counties of east central Florida through the overnight hours. Gusts to hurricane force will become more frequent along the coast, especially along the Space and Treasure Coasts, near and just north of where the the large eye of Nicole makes landfall. Increasing coverage of inland squalls will also bring gusts to hurricane force across the interior overnight. It is important to emphasize this: Given Nicole`s very large eye, there will be a lull in the dangerous winds, gusts and heavy rain as the eye moves over your location. This lull may last as long as 30 to 60 minutes. Don`t be fooled by this, since dangerous winds and heavy squalls will quickly return on the back side of the eye! Don`t venture outside overnight! Remain in your safe shelter until conditions ease tomorrow! A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Martin, Saint Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, and coastal Volusia Counties, including the adjacent Atlantic waters. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all interior counties of east central Florida as well as inland Volusia County. A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for the entire east central Florida coast, for 3 to 5 feet of surge above ground level. Large breaking waves exceeding 10 feet and numerous life-threatening rip currents continue. Strong winds and high surf will combine with ongoing high astronomical tides to bring significant storm surge and major beach erosion, especially around the times of the next high tide cycles, which will occur from 845 to 930 AM Thursday morning and 900 to 945 PM Thursday evening. Additional overwash and breaching of dunes, and inundation of immediate low lying coastal areas is expected around the time and location of landfall and during the Thursday morning high tide. This includes tidal flooding along the Intracoastal Waterway and St. Lucie River Inlet in low areas. Vulnerable coastal structures may be compromised or fully collapse! Coastal areas of Volusia County which suffered serious damage from Hurricane Ian remain particularly vulnerable to additional beach erosion, dune breaching, overwash and coastal inundation. Damaged sea walls may be further compromised or destroyed! Stay off the beaches! Battering, dangerous surf continues to create a potentially life-threatening situation! Small craft operators should stay in port until winds and seas subside later this week! Increasing rain bands and areas of heavy rain are forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible tonight into Thursday. Urban and poor drainage flooding is very likely, especially where the water table remains high. Strong northeast winds are causing rises along the Saint Johns River, which may worsen with the addition of heavy rainfall tonight into early Thursday. River Flood Warnings remain in effect, and some areas along the Saint Johns River which are currently in flood may reach Major Flood Stage again, especially at Astor. Smaller rivers and creeks are also expected to rise with the additional heavy rain tonight, with the threat for flooding increasing later this evening and continuing into Thursday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of east central Florida through Thursday afternoon. A threat for tornadoes will develop and increase overnight into early Thursday as the center of Nicole moves inland across the Florida peninsula. Tornado Watches are likely forthcoming due to this threat. Take this storm seriously! Remain indoors in a sturdy structure overnight. Dangerous conditions along the coast will spread inland. There will likely be flooding of some roads, and other urban and low lying areas, including river and creek basins. Follow the recommendations of local officials and obey any local curfews. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across Brevard, Indian River, coastal Volusia, Saint Lucie and Martin Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, and inland Volusia Counties. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across along the east central Florida coast from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across East Central Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Preparations along the coast should have been completed. Any remaining last minute inland preparations need to be rushed to completion NOW in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Ware, Wayne, and Western Charlton - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, and Jeff Davis * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, and Trout River - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Bradford, Brantley, Central Marion, Clinch, Coffee, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Jeff Davis, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Columbia, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Columbia, Southern Ware, Suwannee, Union, Wayne, Western Alachua, Western Charlton, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam * STORM INFORMATION: - About 280 miles south-southeast of Jacksonville FL or about 250 miles southeast of Ocala FL - 27.0N 78.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Nicole will track west from the northern Bahamas through the overnight hours. Some further intensification is possible as Nicole nears landfall along the southeast Florida Atlantic coast later tonight. Nicole is expected to track northwest across central Florida Thursday and then across north Florida near the Gulf Coast of Florida Thursday night. A more north to northeastward track is expected into Friday as the storm tracks across southern Georgia. Nicole will bring life-threatening storm surge inundation along the local Atlantic Coast and within the St. Johns River basin tonight through Thursday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts increase along the local Atlantic coast overnight, and then increase across inland northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia late tonight through Thursday. The tornado threat will increase during the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning and further increases through midday Thursday up the local Atlantic coast, extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor. Bands of heavy rainfall will bring the highest flooding rainfall threat to coastal northeast Florida. Extremely dangerous coastal hazards including destructive surf and frequent rip currents will continue today through Friday. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for all of the area. There is a localized flash flood risk Thursday and Friday, mainly impacting the northeast Florida coast and counties near the St Johns River basin. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal northeast Florida, coastal southeast Georgia, Intracoastal Waterways, and the St. Johns River Basin. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Marion, Flagler, and Putnam Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southeast Georgia and the rest of northeast Florida. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across coastal areas extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across areas west of Highway 301. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 5AM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
