Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Changes are coming to state capitols across the country.

Heading into the November elections, more than one-quarter of incumbent state lawmakers already are guaranteed to be gone from office next year.

Retirements are up during the first election since districts were redrawn based on the 2020 census.

Other incumbents were defeated in primaries — particularly Republicans, who faced conservative challengers aligned with former President Donald Trump.

And still more incumbents will lose Tuesday as voters decide nearly 6,300 legislative races across 46 states.

