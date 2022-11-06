Exodus of incumbents brings change to state legislatures

Changes are coming to state capitols across the country.

Heading into the November elections, more than one-quarter of incumbent state lawmakers already are guaranteed to be gone from office next year.

Retirements are up during the first election since districts were redrawn based on the 2020 census.

Other incumbents were defeated in primaries — particularly Republicans, who faced conservative challengers aligned with former President Donald Trump.

And still more incumbents will lose Tuesday as voters decide nearly 6,300 legislative races across 46 states.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group