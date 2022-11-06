ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times

By Ryan Henry
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxARV_0j0wVBmT00

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips.

Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and honey.

Local officials called upon Schumacher and his nonprofit American Honey Bee Protection Agency to help remove and relocate a colony of tens of thousands of honey bees at the wetlands, where some of the bees stung a San Benito Parks and Recreation worker several times as he was cutting grass weeks ago.

“This is the first time we’ve had an encounter with [the bees]. This is the first time we’ve seen them out here,” said Raymond Hernandez, supervisor with San Benito Parks and Recreation. “He got stung quite a few times, around his head. He said [it was] around the sides.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LND1x_0j0wVBmT00

The whirling blades of the maintenance equipment thundering above the hive must have seemed like a tornado or an invasion to the bees, Schumacher said.

Hernandez said the man covered his face with a hat as he got away.

With the wetlands open to the upcoming Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival for the first time, city officials wanted to make the area safe for birders.

Jaime Flores, of the Texas Water Resource Institute, and the man who helped design the wetlands project with the city, immediately contacted Schumacher to help move the bees away because they worried birders might stumble upon the bee hive on accident.

“We’ve been trying to set this up for a couple weeks to do the bee removal,” Flores said. “But the bees were under a concrete slab so we needed some help from the city to bring a tractor out here to be able to lift that slab to have access to the bee hive, itself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSSbY_0j0wVBmT00

The Bee Czar stars in a Discovery series by the same name, which has aired a single season but has a second season in the works, according to Schumacher said.

His t-shirt is emblazoned with a motto—”Bee the Tree”—which is the strategy he employs to avoid stings. Bees are alerted by human movement because motions pose a danger to them and their hive, but then again, bees don’t sting trees, which move constantly under stiff wind.

“The trees aren’t afraid of getting stung,” he said.

And neither is Schumacher, who calmly held bees and worked Friday without a bee suit to relocate combs of the hive. Tens of thousands of bees stormed around his hands, arms and face. Snatching a bee doesn’t seem unusual to this king of bees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBjgp_0j0wVBmT00

“Because a lot of times you have to just reach in and grab the queen if you see her because then it makes everything easy,” Schumacher said. “If you reach out and grab the queen and put her in your box, then all the other bees are just gonna go there. They will abandon the hive immediately to go to their queen.

“You have to have that knowledge or you shouldn’t be out here.”

He lives in three places— Mexico, Brownsville and Austin — rotating his life between the Valley, Hill County and south of the border. He grows coffee and raises bees to sell honey.

“Bees cannot pay their own rent but they can make honey to sell to pay their rent,” he said.

But it’s “an expensive hobby,” he said.

The origins of the wetland begin in 2008, Flores said, as part of a larger water treatment project. The area is surrounded by plants that the bees love.

Schumacher happily pointed out huisache and other flowering plants.

“Not only do [the bees] need this area, but this area needs them to survive,” Schumaker said, “which is why it’s really cool that we’re going to work with the city of San Benito and the people who are the benefactors of this wetland.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Four shot as neighbors’ fight over palm fronds escalates in McAllen, PD says

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating exactly how an alleged fight that started over lawn work escalated into gunfire that injured four people Monday. Initially, palm fronds fanned the flames of anger among neighbors at the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue on Monday evening, police indicated in a detailed account of the conflict. […]
MCALLEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

DPS pursuit of stolen pickup starts in Kenedy County, ends with rollover in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who voted: A graphic look at Tuesday’s election turnout in the United States

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) (ValleyCentral) — The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter. An election with all of its surprises can raise the question: Who really turned out to vote? If you love digging deeper into the demographics, the Associated Press provided an […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy