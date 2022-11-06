Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a study of two teams going in opposite directions. As the Cowboys continue to ascend, the Packers seem like their season may be fading away. Despite the different paths, there are still a lot of Packers-Cowboys storylines to consider. Therefore, we’ll be making […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day provides optimistic injury updates on Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 10-0 this season with a 56-17 victory over struggling Indiana, but head coach Ryan Day’s suffered a blow when top running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his right leg. Williams had to be carted off the field in the...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game predictions: Can they slow Justin Fields, win on road?
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field (1 p.m., Fox):. The Lions got a much-needed morale boost with their win over the Packers last week, and they’re counting on that momentum to springboard them to their first road victory under Campbell on Sunday. Stopping Justin Fields and the Bears’ rushing attack won’t be easy. Chicago’s running game is sneaky and versatile and exceptionally hard to defend. But the Bears do not do much else well on either side of the ball. This could be a get-well game for a Lions offense that has averaged 12 points per game over the past month. If Goff avoids turnovers and the Lions are halfway competent defensively, they should win. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 24.
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed
Josh Allen’s Week 10 status was in doubt following recent news of an elbow injury. In fact, his entire season was in question after Tommy John rumors emerged. However, Buffalo Bills fans were able to breath a sigh of relief when it was revealed that Allen’s injury was just an elbow sprain. And the most […] The post Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update
Following Thursday night’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are a respectable 2-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Since taking over the job for the fired Matt Rhule, Wilks has rolled out quarterback PJ Walker as his quarterback part-way through Week 5 despite having former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield on the roster. […] The post Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is incredibly tough to predict. That’s because we don’t know if superstar quarterback Josh Allen will play in the Bills-Vikings game due to a UCL elbow injury. That won’t stop us from making some bold Bills Week 10 predictions, though.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Cooper Kupp gives his two cents on increased injuries due to turf surfaces across the NFL
14 stadiums across the NFL have a turf surface. That’s resulted in countless injuries and tons of players calling out the league for not making it mandatory to have only grass. On Saturday, NFLPA president JC Tretter spoke out on just that, and shortly after, Los Angeles Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp also chimed in […] The post Cooper Kupp gives his two cents on increased injuries due to turf surfaces across the NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will be fired up with latest Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills are in danger of letting home field advantage in the AFC playoffs slip away. After their loss to the New York Jets last week, they fell into a tie with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2. Even more pressing is the injury news to Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers
Another Sunday is almost upon us, which brings with it more opportunities to make money betting on the NFL Week 10 odds. Keep on reading to find our best picks for betting this weekend. We have one against-the-spread pick, one moneyline bet, and one total. All NFL betting odds courtesy of FanDuel. Against the Spread […] The post NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an extremely underwhelming season considering all of the hype this offseason. They are 2-6 and coming off their third blow lead of at least 17 points in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Things are not getting any easier with the latest news on former Pro […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott plan for Week 10 amid knee injury revealed
As the team prepares for a Week 10 showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are still unsure about their star running back’s availability. Per Ed Werder of ESPN, Ezekiel Elliott, who has been dealing with a knee injury, will be evaluated in pregame warmups before a final decision is made […] The post Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott plan for Week 10 amid knee injury revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Tannehill isn’t the only Titans offensive weapon returning in Week 10 vs. Broncos
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is returning to active status for the Tennessee Titans this week, and he could draw the start against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill has been out with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week, meaning he is healthy enough to play. Head coach Mike Vrabel has not said that Tannehill will get the start ahead of rookie Malik Willis, but there were no setbacks during practice. That’s a likely indicator that Tannehill will get the start.
Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter
The Las Vegas Raiders’ fortunes continued to turn for the worst after losing linebacker Blake Martinez just three days before taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” […] The post Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
