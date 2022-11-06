ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth & Tom Cruise Became Secret Friends Weeks Before Her Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Queen Elizabeth II struck up an unlikely friendship with Top Gun actor Tom Cruise shortly before her death. According to Page Six, a source told London's Sunday Times that the late monarch "really hit it off" with Cruise over the summer.

Cruise participated in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but her declining health meant the Queen couldn't make it to every event. That didn't stop her from meeting the Mission Impossible star though.

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him. Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together,” the source revealed.

The visit went well and Cruise was reportedly given the opportunity to fire a ceremonial gun. "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter," the source said.

The two had plans for a lunch date but the Queen passed away in Balmoral on September 8th before it could happen. During the Platinum Jubilee’s Gallop Through History equine pageant, Crusie talked about his admiration for the late Queen.

"She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion," he said. "What she has accomplished has been historic."

