Washington, DC

Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt wins the NL Hank Aaron Award

St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt wins the NL Hank Aaron Award. St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt continued his run of awards this offseason, being named the 2023 National League Hank Aaron Award winner, an award given to the top offensive performer in each league. It is so surprise to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
