Illinois State

Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun

If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
MORRIS, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Halloween Myth Comes True, Needle Found In Child’s Candy

A longtime Halloween myth about candy in Illinois became a reality this year. Of course, I enjoyed all the fun things about Halloween as a kid. I loved it all including candy, costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and so much more. There is one thing that really sticks out in my memory. That is the threat of candy being tampered with each year.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Vespers Return to Millikin to Share Holiday Cheer

November 8, 2022 – Vespers will perform at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center for the 63rd straight year this December. Community members can celebrate the holiday season with the vocal talents of the choir on the following dates:. Saturday, December 3, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 4,...
DECATUR, IL
Illinois Harry Potter Fans are in for a Huge Surprise on Friday

We are just a few days away from a huge experience opening inside Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, are you ready Potterheads?. Once upon a time there was an author, J.K. Rowling, and she invented a world based on one kid's incredible life, we all know him as Harry Potter.
CHICAGO, IL
Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru

Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
