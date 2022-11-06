Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Nov. 6)

The football playoffs begin this week as does state volleyball and golf.

Swimming and diving completes its second half of state championship meets, and we saw the end of the bowling and cross-country seasons bring more stellar performances.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 10, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Kenneth Pembleton, Archbishop Carroll, football: Pembleton recorded two interceptions in a 20-14 comeback win over Ransom Everglades that secured the championship of the Florida Independent Football Conference.

▪ Gaby Arroyo, Westminster Christian, girls’ volleyball: Arroyo totaled 15 kills, 12 digs and four aces to help the Warriors advance to the state finals for the fourth consecutive season.

▪ Sofia Sanchez, St. Brendan volleyball: Sanchez had 58 assists to pace St. Brendan to a five-set win over Gulliver Prep and a berth in the Class 4A state semifinals.

▪ Evan Viener, Palmetto, boys’ bowling: Viener advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket at the state championship, but along the way bowled a perfect 300 game.

▪ George Gonzalez, Braddock, boys’ swimming and diving: Gonzalez won a state title in the 100 freestyle and helped the Bulldogs win the 400 freestyle relay title as well. Braddock finished state runner-up as a team for the first time in school history.

