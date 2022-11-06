Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
thecomeback.com
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
Carolina went down 35-0 in the first half against Cincinnati.
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Denzel Ward ‘hitting all the benchmarks’ to face Dolphins; David Njoku not ruled out: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is “hitting all of his benchmarks” to be cleared from his concussion and face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami, coach Kevin Stefanski said. He’s missed the past three games, but could be back to help slow speedsters Tyreek Hill and...
Jacoby Brissett hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins like they did on the Bengals
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett, headed to Miami this weekend to face the team he played for last season, hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins -- winners of three straight -- Sunday in Miami like they did on the Bengals in their 32-13 victory on Halloween.
No. 10 Arkansas’ star freshman might sit out again vs. Fordham
Fordham has a new head coach and No. 10 Arkansas has a rebuilt roster. Both teams won their season openers
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solves
Down 35–0 at halftime, it was clear that the Panthers needed to do something different. In went Baker Mayfield, and things got a tiny bit better. They won the second half 21–7.
Top FanDuel Ohio promo for $100 pre-launch bonus, 3 months of NBA League Pass
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A recently-released FanDuel Ohio promo is rewarding residents of the state for creating an account today. This pre-registration offer is available through any...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0