Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job

Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
TAMPA, FL
Cleveland.com

Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

