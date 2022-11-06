ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qHgg_0j0wTdN700

PORT HURON (WWJ) – Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month.

Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown were arrested on Oct. 25 when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Port Huron, concluding an “extensive investigation.”

Inside the home authorities found a “dealer quantity of meth,” drug packaging materials, prescription pills, four scales, a loaded gun and money. Bell and Sanchez-Brown were both arrested at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell, who is currently out on parole for a narcotics conviction, has been charged with conspiracy to deliver narcotics. He’s being held at the county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Sanchez-Brown was charged with possession of meth and is also being held at the jail, on $50,000 bond.

In a separate case, the task force executed a search warrant at a motel on Nov. 1, leading to the arrest of two people, including Jesse Swadon. Authorities did not release the other person’s name and did not say where the motel was located.

Police found crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and money inside the motel room.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.

Sawdon is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

It was not clear if the unnamed suspect will be facing charges.

Comments / 8

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair DTF finishes two investigations, makes multiple arrests

The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.
PORT HURON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Copper Country Man Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Distribution Charges

On November 5th, 2022, following a year long investigation, detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) arrested a 55 year old, male from Pelkie, MI., for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspect had been bringing in large quantities of...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
BROWN CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three men arrested after speeding at 104 mph with illicit substances

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three men were arrested after traveling at 104 mph on I-75 while in possession of controlled substances, according to Michigan State Police. The following men have been arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County:. Shawn Wilson, 32, from Newport. One count possession of...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned

Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Drug bust involving PlayStation box ends with guilty plea by drug kingpin

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation that began with a PlayStation box filled with heroin ended with a fentanyl kingpin pleading guilty to drug trafficking.Maurice Montain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy on Thursday. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but he could spend the life his life behind bars. He has already served 10 years in prison for a drug conviction in California. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy had hubs across the country, including one in Novi. According to federal authorities, the Novi drug...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
The Oakland Press

Sentence handed down in hospital rape case

A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital was ordered to spend a year in jail after pleading no contest to amended charges. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, entered his plea on Oct. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. He was sentenced Nov. 7.
PONTIAC, MI
candgnews.com

Man charged after camera system IDs missing car

HAZEL PARK — An automated camera system that scans the license plates of passing cars and identifies vehicles reported missing or wanted has led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly found in possession of a stolen car. The suspect, Dante Wicker, 31, of Detroit, has been bound over...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy