2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men

PORT HURON (WWJ) – Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month.

Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown were arrested on Oct. 25 when the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Port Huron, concluding an “extensive investigation.”

Inside the home authorities found a “dealer quantity of meth,” drug packaging materials, prescription pills, four scales, a loaded gun and money. Bell and Sanchez-Brown were both arrested at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell, who is currently out on parole for a narcotics conviction, has been charged with conspiracy to deliver narcotics. He’s being held at the county jail on a $75,000 bond.

Sanchez-Brown was charged with possession of meth and is also being held at the jail, on $50,000 bond.

In a separate case, the task force executed a search warrant at a motel on Nov. 1, leading to the arrest of two people, including Jesse Swadon. Authorities did not release the other person’s name and did not say where the motel was located.

Police found crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and money inside the motel room.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.

Sawdon is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

It was not clear if the unnamed suspect will be facing charges.