ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station

By Tyler Manning, Landon Wexler
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R98Kj_0j0wTRjH00

DALLAS (KDAF) — We are convinced DFW has the best food halls around adding to our list of reasons why is the harvest Hall in great fine.

Next time you’re hungry in Grapevine, there is no excuse not to catch this North Texas food hall. Under one roof of Harvest Hall, they’ve got everything from burgers to chicken sandwiches to even more delicious options.

“Harvest Hall is a new adventure in Grapevine. It’s a gathering spot with about 20,000 square feet of entertainment and food,” Mitch Johnson, director of operations at Harvest Hall, said. “From Third Rail to our seven kitchens and our main bar. It’s an adventure every day and every weekend.”

We know what you’re thinking, ‘There are tons of food halls in North Texas. What makes this one so special?’ We are glad you asked.

“It’s built to look like an old train station. Thus we have the old Cotton Belt train and the Metro right outside our door,” Johnson said.

That’s right, a train station, full equipped with tons of flavorful stops and destinations, including:

  • Easy Slider
  • Monkey King Noodle Company
  • Spuntino
  • Chick & Biscuit
  • Arepa
  • Zatar
  • Main Line Coffee
  • Third Rail

If that was enough to reel you in, they are located at 815 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051. Learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant

Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Taziki’s Returns With a New Look and Big Expansion Plans

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is back after revamping its two North Texas locations in Plano and Southlake. The 20-year-old restaurant celebrated the reopenings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with menu specials, customer gift bags and a live DJ. “Our mission in redesigning these locations is to create a more...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis

Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
LEWISVILLE, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
Thrillist

Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village

The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy