Video is from an earlier story.CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have shut down the Hush nightclub in River North after a shooting outside the venue in which one person was killed and three were injured.CBS 2's Tara Molina reported that police on Tuesday ordered a summary closure of Hush, at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the wake of the shooting early Sunday morning.The chain of events that led to the shooting erupted at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A group had been thrown out of Hush – and they started fighting.A man pulled out a gun and started shooting. An armed security...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO