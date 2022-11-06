Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
15-year-old girl shot while sitting in parked car on South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 63rd Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Englewood. Police said the teen was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired and she was struck in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. The officer...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Surge of armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies in a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Northwest Sides. At least 15 armed robberies have been reported across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Austin since late October, according to CPD. In one of the incidents,...
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A man from Chicago's North Side was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police say Taron Burton, 25, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a woman reported having a physical fight with a man about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
Police shut down Hush nightclub in River North, Bar 171 in Archer Heights after shootings
Video is from an earlier story.CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police have shut down the Hush nightclub in River North after a shooting outside the venue in which one person was killed and three were injured.CBS 2's Tara Molina reported that police on Tuesday ordered a summary closure of Hush, at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the wake of the shooting early Sunday morning.The chain of events that led to the shooting erupted at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A group had been thrown out of Hush – and they started fighting.A man pulled out a gun and started shooting. An armed security...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other on the West Side Tuesday. According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns. The offenders then took the victim's personal...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
fox32chicago.com
River North bar shuttered days after deadly mass shooting over the weekend
CHICAGO - A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded. An order issued by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown closed down Hush Chicago at 311 W....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
