Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton, Prince William Moving to the Place Where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Once Hoped to Live? Prince and Princess of Wales Expected to Leave Adelaide Cottage in the Future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently living in Adelaide Cottage. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to make another move in the future. Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Eventually Live In Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated from Kensington Palace in London...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Aim to Damage King Charles’ Coronation? Prince William and British Monarch Reportedly Waiting for Spare With Esteemed Lawyers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two massive projects on the way. One royal expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "on a mission" to destroy his father, King Charles' coronation next year. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Plot To Destroy King Charles' Coronation?. The Sussexes have...
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Here’s Why Prince Harry’s Children Can’t Have These Titles, Royal Expert Says
This article was originally posted on 09/23/22 titled: The Palace Speaks Out About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Kids’ Title Snub The world changed in so many ways when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th. And one ...
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles
Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
seventeen.com
Palace Officials Are Finalizing Plans to Remove Prince Harry as Stand-In for King Charles
Update on King Charles's plans to cut Prince Harry and Prince Andrew off from being his official stand-in: It's all happening...albeit super under-the-radar. Quick reminder: Last month, The Telegraph reported that Charles wants to change a law about who can serve as stand-in should he be “indisposed.”. Under the...
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile
Find out why the Princess of Wales is said to be "very optimistic" that her husband and her brother-in-law are headed for a reconciliation.
Prince William and Princess Kate cannot break the cycle of the heir and the spare
The Prince and Princess of Wales want to shield their children. Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Prince GeorgeTown and Country screenshot. It’s being reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales desire to break the cycle of the heir and the spare that has affected royal family members for generations. Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry all had to live in the shadow of older siblings who were destined to reign as King or Queen and reminded that they were the "spare" to the heir apparent.
See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reserved a spot in King Charles' office
In newly released video of Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting with the new reigning monarch King Charles III, fans were quick to notice that in his office at Buckingham Palace, the king has a photo of his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from their wedding day on display alongside other family photos.
Princess Kate Shows Off Family Photos With Prince William and Their 3 Children
A royal unit. As Princess Kate gave a somber address about Addiction Awareness Week in a new video, portraits of her family of five could be seen in the background. The Princess of Wales, 40, discussed the difficulties of the disease — and spoke about the importance of ending the stigma — as part of The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign in a video posted on Sunday, October 30. She was named a patron of the trust last year.
Marie Claire
Prince William Is Actively Planning King Charles’ Coronation—Much Like Prince Philip Did for Queen Elizabeth
Plans for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London are well underway, with the ceremony slated to be shorter, smaller, and sooner than his mother’s before him. Viewers of The Crown—or students of history—remember Prince Philip’s integral role in the coronation planning for...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,' according to Judi James, which conveys 'confidence and strength.'
Kate Middleton Offered Subtle ‘Support’ to ‘Anxious’ Prince William During Scarborough Visit
Kate Middleton copied Prince William on a Nov. 3 visit to Scarborough, England, which, according to a body language expert, made Prince William's 'gestures look less anxious.'
The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out
According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
suggest.com
Kate Middleton’s First Royal Duty In Weeks Is Something Prince Harry Used To Do Often
Kate Middleton is back at work! The Princess of Wales took a few weeks off for her children’s school break, but she’s ready to start making public appearances again. The first one on her schedule is a task her brother-in-law Prince Harry used to carry out. Middleton’s First...
Digested week: Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir will tell us what we already know | John Crace
The royal family needn’t worry about its contents – ‘self-examination and the power of love over grief’
seventeen.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have an Inner Circle of Courtiers Who Know All Their Secrets
Ever wonder who is responsible for all of Prince William's many speeches, makes sure everything Kate Middleton wears adheres to royal protocol, and organizes the couple's busy calendar? That would be their fleet of aides and courtiers, who manage everything from the Wales' schedule to their outfits. Despite not being...
New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day
Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0