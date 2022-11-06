The Prince and Princess of Wales want to shield their children. Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Prince GeorgeTown and Country screenshot. It’s being reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales desire to break the cycle of the heir and the spare that has affected royal family members for generations. Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry all had to live in the shadow of older siblings who were destined to reign as King or Queen and reminded that they were the "spare" to the heir apparent.

8 DAYS AGO