communitytimessc.com
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
Radio Ink
Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards
WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The leadership of the Sumter County School District is changing. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show there will be at least five board members elected who were not on the prior board, with the possibility of that number growing to 7. Here are...
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
wjhl.com
Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina man
A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities. Lee County man charged with murdering South Carolina …. A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
Man with dementia missing in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia. Deputies say 69-year-old Malichia Wells Jr. was reported missing from his home on Ridgeway Street in Sumter County on Tuesday evening. Wells, who stands 5'10" and weighs around 190...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
