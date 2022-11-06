ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Missing 12-year-old found safe

By AJ Holliday
 6 days ago

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE : Damien Alewine has been found and is safe.

Pelham Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Search underway for missing 90-year-old man last seen Friday

According to PPD, Damian Holliday Alewine was last seen in the Canyon Park area of Pelham wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is described as being 5’3″ and weighs 70 pounds.

If you know where he is, contact Detective Isaac Cruz at 205-620-6550.

